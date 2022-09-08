Collagen Supplement Market to Hit $2 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major players operating in the collagen supplement industry are the Clorox Company, Nestle SA, Absolute Collagen, Revive Collagen, Shiseido Co. Limited, Optimum Nutrition, Inc., Hunter & Gather, Further Food, TCI CO., LTD, A54:B60, The Bountiful Company, Everest NeoCell LLC, Codeage LLC, Nutraformis Limited, and BioTechUSA

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Collagen Supplement Market is expected to cross a valuation of USD 2 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

A remarkable inclination towards dietary supplements in the food & beverage sphere will drive the collagen supplement industry trends. Burgeoning research & development projects in the field to introduce reliable supplements, along with soaring consumer emphasis on improving their skin and muscles, will elevate the demand for collagen supplements.

Supply chain disruptions may emerge as a key factor restraining the market growth, cites the report. However, notable advancements in biomaterials and valuable research results may encourage players to support effective supply operations in the coming years.

Growing popularity of aquatic animal oils to push the demand for marine-based collagen supplements

Based on source, the report segregates the collagen supplement market into bovine, marine, porcine, and others. The marine segment will depict considerable CAGR of more than 6% over 2022-2030 as a result of the surging adoption of marine-based supplements due to their various benefits, such as delaying the signs of aging, increasing muscle mass, eliminating skin blemishes, purifying blood, and so on. Moreover, rising awareness regarding marine oils and Omega 3 has elevated the extraction of substances from marine animals.

Liquid segment to showcase appreciable growth

The report states that liquid/ drinks collagen supplements will hold over 3% market share by the end of 2030. Liquid collagen supplements contain collagen proteins that are suspended in a liquid, such as purified water or juices, which can be taken directly as a beverage. It is majorly consumed as a dietary supplement diluted in liquid products that can be beneficial for joints, hair, skin, and nails to increase protein content in the body and improve muscle power and shine of the skin.

Online stores segment growth to be driven by increasing dependence of consumers

The collagen supplement market size from online stores distribution channel will exceed USD 730 million in revenue by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of more than 8% over the analysis period. The use of e-commerce platforms by consumers has drastically increased in recent years. The availability of collagen products on these platforms has provided easy access to collagen supplements in various countries. This has boosted the preference for collagen-based protein additives among health-conscious consumers, thereby resulting in the addition of collagen supplements on these platforms.

Escalating use of collagen in various dishes to define food segment growth

The report segments the collagen supplement market based on application into nutraceuticals, cosmetics, healthcare, food, and others. The food segment will depict decent growth at over 6% CAGR to amass over USD 630 million in revenue by 2030. Increasing consumption of food & beverages around the world, along with surging use of collagen supplements in food products, such as sausages, as an additive to improve the texture and integrity of the ingredients, will propel the segment growth in the coming years.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a prominent regional ground

Asia Pacific collagen supplement market will be worth over USD 370 million by 2030. The growing demand for collagen products across the region may be a major factor facilitating industry expansion across APAC. In addition, burgeoning awareness regarding health has boosted the adoption of collagen supplements, especially in China, Japan, and India, thereby propelling the APAC collagen supplement industry progress. The mounting use of collagen in nutraceuticals will favor the industry scenario in the LATAM region. As per the report, the Latin America industry size will exhibit significant CAGR of over 5% between 2022 and 2030.

Acquisitions to remain a pivotal growth strategy

The competitive landscape of the collagen supplement market is inclusive of The Clorox Company, Nestle SA, Absolute Collagen, Revive Collagen, Shiseido Co. Limited, Optimum Nutrition, Inc., Hunter & Gather, Further Food, TCI CO., LTD, A54:B60, The Bountiful Company, Everest NeoCell LLC, Codeage LLC, Nutraformis Limited, and BioTechUSA. These companies engage mainly in product range expansion and acquisitions & collaborations to boost their market position across the competitive spectrum.

