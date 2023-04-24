Global Market Study Collagen Supplements Market: Collagen Supplements Market to Generate High Revenue for Market Players across Regions

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Collagen Supplements Market generated $2.19 billion in 2022. The market for collagen supplements is projected to develop at a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$4.45 billion in value by 2033. The market growth is attributed to several factors, including increasing consumer awareness about the importance of collagen for skin and joint health, the growing demand for natural and organic supplements, and the rising aging population seeking ways to improve their overall health and wellness.

Collagen is a protein that makes up a significant portion of the skin, bones, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissues in the human body. Collagen supplements are derived from animal or marine sources and are available in various forms, including capsules, tablets, powders, and liquids. Collagen supplements are widely used for their potential health benefits, including improved skin health, joint health, and overall wellness.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32482

Market Drivers

Increasing Consumer Awareness about the Benefits of Collagen: Consumer awareness about the health benefits of collagen supplements has been steadily increasing in recent years. Collagen is known to improve skin health by increasing skin elasticity, reducing wrinkles, and promoting a youthful appearance. It is also believed to support joint health by improving joint flexibility, reducing joint pain, and promoting joint mobility. As consumers become more health-conscious and seek natural ways to improve their well-being, the demand for collagen supplements is expected to increase.

Growing Aging Population: The global population is aging rapidly, with a growing number of elderly individuals seeking ways to improve their health and quality of life. Collagen supplements are believed to provide anti-aging benefits, such as improved skin health and joint health, which are particularly appealing to the aging population. As the aging population continues to grow, the demand for collagen supplements is expected to rise.

Increasing Demand for Natural and Organic Supplements: Consumers are increasingly looking for natural and organic products, including supplements, as they become more health-conscious and concerned about the potential side effects of synthetic products. Collagen supplements derived from natural sources, such as marine or plant-based collagen, are gaining popularity among consumers who prefer natural and sustainable options. This is driving the demand for natural and organic collagen supplements in the market.

Expanding Application Areas: Collagen supplements are not only used for skin and joint health but are also finding applications in other areas, such as sports nutrition, beauty and personal care, and wound healing. For instance, collagen supplements are used by athletes for muscle recovery and injury prevention, and in beauty and personal care products for their skin-rejuvenating properties. The expanding application areas of collagen supplements are expected to drive market growth.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32482

Market Segmentation

The collagen supplements market can be segmented based on source, form, application, and geography. The most common sources of collagen for supplements include bovine, porcine, marine, and poultry. Collagen supplements are available in various forms, including capsules, tablets, powder, and liquid. They are used in a wide range of applications, such as skin care, bone health, joint health, sports nutrition, and others.

Geographical Analysis:

The collagen supplements market is geographically diverse, with North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa being key regions. North America and Europe have traditionally been the dominant markets for collagen supplements, driven by the high consumer awareness about health and wellness, and the strong demand for nutraceutical and functional food products. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth in the collagen supplements market, attributed to the increasing disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and growing health consciousness among consumers in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan.

Competitive Landscape

The collagen supplements market is highly competitive, with numerous players operating globally. Some of the key players in the market include Further, Inc., Glanbia PLC, Hunter & Gather Foods Ltd, Tci Co., Ltd., The Bountiful Company, The Clorox Company, Shiseido Company Limited, Amorepacific Corporation, The Protein Drinks Co., Asterism Healthcare, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Aneva Nutraceuticals Ltd., Bottled Science Ltd., Bauer Nutrition USA, Wilmar Sugar Pty Ltd., Elavonne, Optimum Nutrition, INC, Vital Proteins LLC., Hunter&Gathe, Nature’S Bounty Co., Codeage LLC.

Future Outlook

The global collagen supplements market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. Factors such as increasing consumer awareness about health and wellness, the growing aging population, the demand for natural and organic products, and the rising popularity of beauty and personal care products are expected to drive the market growth. Additionally, advancements in research and technology related to collagen and its benefits are expected to fuel the development of innovative collagen supplements, further boosting market growth.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/32482

For instance:

Nestle SA purchased the Vital Proteins LLC brand in 2020 to provide them with financial support. Vital Proteins LLC is still run independently and is given help to expand its presence in the global market.

To increase fitness resources in impoverished regions, American football players Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson teamed up with Optimum Nutrition in 2021 for their “Building Better Lives Movement” initiative.

Other Trending Reports:

Dietary Supplements Market

Vitamins Supplements Market

Clinical Nutrition Market

Sports Nutrition Market

Sports Supplements Market

Agriculture Micronutrients Market

Stevia Market

Heart Health Supplements Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges. Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353