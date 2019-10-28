Collectors Universe to Announce First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on October 31, 2019

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT), a leading provider of value-added authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of collectibles, will release its first quarter ended September 30, 2019, financial results on Thursday, October 31, 2019, after market close.

Collectors Universe will host a conference call to discuss the results on October 31, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern/1:30 p.m. Pacific. Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 800-367-2403 or 334-777-6978 five to ten minutes prior to the initiation of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through November 14, 2019, by dialing 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and entering access code 2736166#. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Collectors Universe website www.collectorsuniverse.com under Investor Relations: Earnings Conference Calls. The webcast will be archived for 12 months.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc. is a leading provider of value-added services to the collectibles markets. The Company authenticates and grades collectible coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and memorabilia (“collectibles”). The Company also compiles and publishes authoritative information about United States and world coins, collectible trading cards and sports memorabilia, and operates its CCE dealer-to-dealer Internet bid-ask market for certified coins and its Expos trade show and conventions business. This information is accessible to collectors and dealers at the Company’s website, http://www.collectorsuniverse.com and is also published in print.

