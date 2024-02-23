Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation aimed at prohibiting universities, schools and public entities from maintaining diversity and inclusion offices or funding initiatives that teach what Republicans labeled as “divisive concepts.”
The multi-pronged proposal is one of dozens of bills introduced by Republican lawmakers across the country that would restrict initiatives on diversity, equity and inclusion, also known as DEI.
Republican opponents say DEI programs
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- College DEI crackdown passes Alabama Senate - February 23, 2024
- Former NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre found liable for corruption, cost gun rights group more than $5 million: jury - February 23, 2024
- Trump breaks silence on Alabama Supreme Court IVF ruling: ‘Find an immediate solution’ - February 23, 2024