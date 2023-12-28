2023 College Football Playoff Ticket Data Graphs showing the number of tickets available, average price and get-in price for the Sugar Bowl, Rose Bowl and CFP National Championship.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the final year of its four-team format, the College Football Playoff is drawing record demand. Semifinal tickets for the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl are averaging $491 and $948, respectively, and the average price for CFP National Championship tickets at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, is $3,441. That is more than twice as high as the 2022 or 2021 average.

“We are seeing higher ticket prices across the board for live events and college football is no exception,” TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman said. “High-quality matchups in the College Football Playoff are especially exciting with two undefeated teams still in contention.”

2023 Listings

National Championship

Avg. Ticket Price: $3,441 / Get-In Price: $1,545

Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama

Avg. Ticket Price: $939 / Get-In Price: $437

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas

Avg. Ticket Price: $462 / Get-In Price: $183

2022 Sales

National Championship

Avg. Ticket Price: $1,382

Fiesta Bowl: Michigan vs. TCU

Avg. Ticket Price: $511

Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. Ohio State

Avg. Ticket Price: $471

2021 Sales

National Championship

Avg. Ticket Price: $1,151

Cotton Bowl: Alabama vs. Cincinnati

Avg. Ticket Price: $295

Orange Bowl: Michigan vs. Georgia

Avg. Ticket Price: $722

For real-time data, visit the NCAA Bowl Games page .

About TicketSmarter:

TicketSmarter is an online ticket marketplace and a proud member of the Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY). TicketSmarter offers tickets to more than 125,000 live events ranging from concerts to sports and theatre shows.

TicketSmarter is a primary and secondary ticketing solution for events and high-profile venues across North America including more than 300 professional sports teams and collegiate athletic departments. TicketSmarter is also dedicated to giving back through contributions to charitable organizations.

To learn more about TicketSmarter, visit TicketSmarter.com , and follow @TicketSmarter on Facebook , X , and Instagram .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61c59f86-aaa8-4fc3-bb86-f95e3d7b9646

CONTACT: Media Contact: Kathleen Gier TicketSmarter [email protected] (913) 231-2674