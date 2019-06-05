Breaking News
Home / Top News / College for Creative Studies Appoints Tracy Muscat as Vice President for Institutional Advancement

College for Creative Studies Appoints Tracy Muscat as Vice President for Institutional Advancement

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Tracy Muscat

Tracy Muscat

Detroit, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The College for Creative Studies has appointed Tracy Muscat as its Vice President for Institutional Advancement. Muscat comes to CCS from Michigan Medicine where she was the Senior Director of Development. As vice president, she will lead the College’s fundraising, marketing and communications functions, including capital and endowment campaigns. Muscat will also oversee the CCS’s annual wine auction and student exhibition. The vice president position is an integral part of the College’s leadership team and works closely with the Board of Trustees, senior administration, faculty and staff to achieve CCS’s strategic goals.

“Tracy is an excellent addition to the senior leadership team at the College,” said Richard L. Rogers, president, CCS. “She has an extensive record of positive results in fundraising and development and we are fortunate to have identified someone with her capabilities to lead our advancement efforts.”

Muscat brings more than 25 years of extensive fundraising experience in health care and higher education to the College. Prior to her position at Michigan Medicine, she served as the Associate Vice President of Development and Alumni Affairs, Wayne State University School of Medicine; Associate Vice President, Wayne State University; and Vice President of Fund Development, Trinity Health (St. Joseph Mercy Oakland). Earlier in her career, she held positions with CCS Fundraising, Hospice of Michigan, and Detroit Public Television. 

“I have lived and worked in this region for the majority of my personal and professional life and have experienced the impact of CCS firsthand as it helps to shape our society and advance economic growth,” said Muscat. “To be a part of this, in some way, is both humbling and exciting.”

She holds an undergraduate degree from Madonna University and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. She is a graduate of the Leadership Blue, Leadership Michigan, Leadership Oakland and New Detroit Multicultural Leadership programs and has served on the several boards including the State of Michigan Board of Social Work, Executive Women International, and the Child Abuse and Neglect Council of Oakland County.

Cyd Kinney, a partner at executive search firm DHR International, assisted in the hiring of Muscat.

Attachment

  • T. Muscat Headshot, 6.16 
CONTACT: Kate Lees
College for Creative Studies
3136647919
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.