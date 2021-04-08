College for Creative Studies Freezes Tuition for Next Academic Year

The College for Creative Studies

Detroit, Michigan, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In recognition of the economic conditions and pressures that current and future students and their families are experiencing, the College for Creative Studies (CCS) is announcing a tuition freeze for the upcoming academic year (2021-22). Concurrently, drawing from everything that the College has learned throughout this pandemic year, CCS is planning to safely welcome new and returning students, faculty and staff back to its campus for the Fall 2021 semester.

“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly every family around the world this past year and that many of our students and their families have suffered economic hardship. We are confident that by freezing tuition, CCS families can plan their budgets accordingly for the next year,” said CCS President Don Tuski.

CCS will continue to provide institutional financial assistance for 98% of all undergraduate and graduate students through CCS Scholarships, awards and tuition grants. This past year, the College provided more than $23 million in CCS institutional aid and this amount is expected to increase next year. It supplemented federal CARES Act funds with institutional resources to ensure that all CCS students would receive financial relief in May 2020, regardless of their eligibility under federal guidelines. In addition, the College offered free summer studio access, workshops and housing to students to complete projects from the 2019-2020 academic year.

One of only 42 AICAD (Association for Independent Colleges of Art & Design) colleges in the world, CCS is a part of a consortium of the world’s preeminent independent colleges of art & design and one of the only colleges of its kind to announce a tuition freeze for this upcoming year.

The College has experienced a safe academic year to date, with few cases on campus and less than 1% positivity rate from on-campus testing. This is due to the significant investment by CCS into safety measures and student services.

These measures include the most up-to-date health and safety protocols, physical changes to campus to support social distancing, reduced density in the residence halls including additional rooms secured at the St. Regis Hotel, and contactless or remote delivery for many student services. Safe spaces were developed on campus for students who needed internet access and equipment loaned out to support students in completing their projects. Thanks to generous donors, over $1 million was invested in new Virtual Desktop Infrastructure to allow students to access CCS-licensed software from their personal computers.

Similar measures will continue into the 2021-2022 academic year to continue to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and support successful in-person learning.

