College for Creative Studies Removes Programmatic Boundaries With New Interdisciplinary Art + Design Program and Resets Focus on Burgeoning Film Program

In an effort to provide a truly interdisciplinary program that allows students the opportunity to customize their academic practice, the College for Creative Studies is introducing Interdisciplinary Art + Design and distinguishing its Film concentration into an undergraduate program in Fall 2022.

Detroit, Michigan, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The College for Creative Studies (CCS) is pleased to announce the launch of a new, highly anticipated undergraduate program in Interdisciplinary Art + Design. This new program will allow students the opportunity to forge their own paths as they investigate, and ultimately redefine, the boundaries of contemporary art and design.

CCS’ Interdisciplinary Art + Design program will provide a dynamic and individualized studio-based program that combines the strengths of CCS’ renowned studio disciplines with strategic mentoring and a flexible curriculum structure. Students will experience a course of study tailored to their unique skills and goals. This program will also facilitate an easier transfer experience for students attending other colleges and universities, allowing degree completion in as little as two years for certain transfer students, based on transfer credits and studio experience.

“This program will give students the opportunity to tailor their studies at CCS, encouraging them to explore the College’s art and design offerings, as they develop their own ideas and perspectives,” said Scott Northrup (‘92, Art Practice), Chair of Film, Photography, and Interdisciplinary Art + Design. “The explorative nature of this program embraces problem-solving through disciplines in combination, which will help to mold independent and multi-faceted artists and designers ready for dynamic careers.”

Interdisciplinary Art & Design was designed specifically for students whose interests do not fit into the categories of a traditional visual arts education and who aim to explore theory in conjunction with studio practice.

Additionally, with all of the recent successes of the College’s Film section, which has been a hidden gem living within the Entertainment Arts program, CCS is establishing it as its own undergraduate program. This necessary move will differentiate the program and allow students the opportunity to immerse themselves in this growing and desirable field. CCS’ Film program will prepare students for industry and independence to achieve their goals as filmmakers, video artists, screenwriters, cinematographers, directors, editors, producers, sound designers, colorists, creative directors, VFX artists, studio owners, and more.

“Film has been an integral part of Entertainment Arts and the College-at-large for over a decade,” Northrup said. “Given the growth in opportunities and the success of our alumni, Film emerging as its own academic program felt imperative, and we are excited to offer our current and future students a focused BFA with great potential for growth and exploration.”

Both programs will be led by Professor Scott Northrup, who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in both practice and education to these programs. Northrup is an active multidisciplinary artist, filmmaker, writer and curator exhibiting his work both nationally and internationally. He has shown his work in multiple international film festivals including Media City Film Festival in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, the Ann Arbor Film Festival and the Museum of Modern Art, New York. Northrup received his BFA from CCS and MA from the New School.

CCS is pleased to offer these new options for current and future students to further its mission of educating the next generation of changemakers. To learn more, visit https://www.collegeforcreativestudies.edu/academics/

CONTACT: Kate Lees The College for Creative Studies 3136647919 klees@collegeforcreativestudies.edu