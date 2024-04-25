As part of the Fall 2023 Sophomore Studio Fashion Design course, students were tasked with creating garments inspired by historical artworks.

Detroit, MI, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The College for Creative Studies (CCS) is pleased to share the completed works of students who took part in the Fall 2023 Sophomore Studio Design course. Students were tasked to explore the production of historical garment recreation, working with the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) to create historical garments inspired by works in the museum’s collection.

CCS and the DIA have also partnered to create a short film showcasing the student’s completed pieces. Filmed inside the DIA, the film tells a story of works of art coming to life in the museum with the students’ meticulous designs, as their models stroll gracefully through its halls. The DIA hosted a private film screening and fireside chat with CCS’ Linda Dresner Endowed Chair in Fashion Design Aki Choklat and the DIA’s Deputy Director of Art Education and Programs, Judith Dolkart on April 18. Afterward, guests had the opportunity to see the historical costumes on dress forms and speak with the student designers in the Detroit Film Theatre’s Crystal Gallery.

Students began this process by researching a specific historical period to gain a full understanding of the fashion trends and construction methods of that time. They were then tasked to complete a culturally appropriate garment inspired by a specific artwork. Many students sourced inspiration from works on view at the DIA, and some students chose works featured at The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The MET).

Students were inspired by historical works spanning from the late 1500s to the 1800s. With the exception of works dependent on color to convey cultural significance, students designed these historical garments without using any colored or patterned materials. Students produced historically accurate undergarments, outergarments and accessories including kirtles, cloaks, lace collars, petticoats, corsets and more to present their final looks.

“It’s important for our students to have a holistic understanding of past and modern fashion construction, especially since almost all contemporary fashion is influenced by historic trends,” said Rey Pador, course instructor and associate professor in the College’s Fashion Design Department. “It has been such a unique learning experience for students to be able to reference renowned artworks to inspire these garments.”

“The DIA celebrates artmaking, both past and present,” said Judith Dolkart, Deputy Director, Art, Education & Programs at the DIA. “We are thrilled to see the creativity and virtuosity that the CCS fashion students have brought to the magnificent garments inspired by the museum’s collections.

ABOUT THE COLLEGE FOR CREATIVE STUDIES

The College for Creative Studies (CCS) is a nonprofit, private college authorized by the Michigan Education Department to grant Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. CCS, located in midtown Detroit, strives to provide students with the tools needed for successful careers in the dynamic and growing creative industries. CCS fosters students’ resolve to pursue excellence, act ethically, engage their responsibilities as citizens, and learn throughout their lives. With world-class faculty and unsurpassed facilities, students learn to be visual communicators who actively use art and design toward the betterment of society. The College is a major supplier of talent to numerous industries, such as transportation, film and animation, advertising and communications, consumer electronics, athletic apparel, and many more. Its graduates are exhibiting artists and teachers, design problem solvers and innovators, as well as creative leaders in business.

ABOUT THE DETROIT INSTITUTE OF ARTS

The Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA), one of the premier art museums in the United States, is home to more than 60,000 works that comprise a multicultural survey of human creativity from ancient times through the 21st century. From the first Van Gogh painting to enter a U.S. museum (Self-Portrait, 1887), to Diego Rivera’s world-renowned Detroit Industry murals (1932–33), the DIA’s collection is known for its quality, range and depth. The DIA’s mission is to create opportunities for all visitors to find personal meaning in art. www.DIA.org. Follow the DIA on Facebook,YouTube, Twitter, Instagram.

