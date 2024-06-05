The College of Charleston introduces a new EMBA program – the only one of its kind offered in South Carolina.

Charleston, South Carolina, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The College of Charleston is introducing an accelerated Executive MBA (EMBA) program tailored specifically for working professionals seeking to elevate their business careers.

Now accepting applications for January 2025, the College of Charleston’s EMBA program is the only one of its kind offered in South Carolina.

The program is designed to empower individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in executive roles, while also accommodating their demanding schedules. Recognizing the diverse commitments of working professionals, the program’s classes will be conducted in a hybrid format to provide flexibility without compromising academic rigor. The condensed duration of just 18 months – compared to the traditional two-year full-time program – allows participants to expedite their journey toward earning a nationally recognized graduate business degree.

The curriculum is crafted to cover a comprehensive array of foundational business acumen, including leadership, strategic management and executive decision making. Emphasis is placed on the integration of real-world experience and case studies tailored to address executive-level challenges.

“We are thrilled to offer students the opportunity to achieve their MBA in this format,” says Ron Magnuson, executive director of graduate and executive programs for the College’s School of Business. “The diverse perspectives of regional and national business leaders working in a cohort environment is an attractive feature for individuals looking to advance their careers in business.”

According to Fortune Magazine, people typically receive a $10,000–$15,000 annual salary increase after completing an EMBA. Research also shows that EMBA programs have a higher median return on investment than other advanced business degrees and are four times more profitable than a traditional MBA.

For more information about the College of Charleston Executive MBA program and application deadlines, visit the website at go.charleston.edu/emba.

