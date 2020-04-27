Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / College of DuPage Architecture Alumna Helps Transform McCormick Place Into Alternative Care Facility for COVID-19 Patients

College of DuPage Architecture Alumna Helps Transform McCormick Place Into Alternative Care Facility for COVID-19 Patients

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

Glen Ellyn, Ill., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In just two weeks, hundreds of workers converted McCormick Place from a convention center to a medical facility with 2,250 rooms to treat COVID-19 patients. College of DuPage Architecture alumna Michelle Binet had the unique experience of working on the design team as an architectural designer at AECOM where she works full-time.

“My team and I, along with hundreds of others, including the Illinois National Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers, worked non-stop trying to get everything designed and constructed before the first wave of patients arrived,” she said. “I’ve never worked on a project quite like this. It has been incredibly rewarding to see a project come to fruition this quickly with the help of so many hardworking and passionate people.”

Binet’s main responsibilities included architectural drafting and design, code review and managing accessibility requirements for different parts of the building, including entry and exit cleaning rooms, staff lounges and medical locker rooms. In addition, she helped redesign meeting rooms to meet the needs of the support staff which include the mayor’s office and houses the facilities command centers.

With construction nearing completion, contracted medical personnel are already treating COVID-19 positive patients with low to moderate symptoms. By the end of April, 3,000 beds will be available to treat patients, as well as 500 negative pressure tents that bring in clean air and stop air inside the tent from escaping, Binet said.

“Hopefully we won’t have to use all the beds and rooms available, but I’m glad to know we are helping patients who may need support,” she said. “Let’s all do our part in flattening the curve and reduce burden on the local healthcare systems.”

Binet credits her passion for architecture to her experience in COD’s Architecture program.

“The professors in the program created a studio family,” she said. “They created the foundation that I needed to push myself to be a better student and to stand on my own when I transferred to a bigger university. If not for the faculty at COD guiding me along the way, I don’t know where I would be in my career.”

COD Architecture Professor Mark Pearson was impressed with Binet’s skills in the program and enjoys following her professional endeavors.  

“We are very extremely proud of our Architecture alumni, like Michelle, who are using their professional expertise to make a difference in our communities and helping to support our healthcare system during this global crisis,” he said.

The Architecture program at COD provides students with the artistic, technical, technological and theoretical expertise necessary for careers and further education in architecture and related fields. Students can choose between a number of degree and certificate programs that will enable them to pursue careers and upgrade skills in a variety of disciplines. In addition, the program includes pre-architecture programs that offer affordable tracks toward earning advanced degrees from baccalaureate-granting or professional architecture programs.

Learn more about the COD Architecture program at www.cod.edu/architecture.

 

Attachment

  • michellebinet_article 
CONTACT: Jennifer Duda
College of DuPage
(630) 942-3097
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.