Several Jewish university undergraduate students, many of whom had already experienced 2020 COVID-19 high school graduation cancellations, didn’t have the college graduation ceremony they had hoped for amid a wave of anti-Israel unrest on campuses nationwide.

Students who spoke to Fox News Digital shared their experiences over the last few weeks, ending with abrupt commencement cancellations and surprise anti-Israel protests during ceremonies.

Yola Ashkenazie, a recent B

[Read Full story at source]