CollegeDrive Test Prep and Tutoring Announces Its 2021-2022 College Scholarship Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

Win a $1,500 scholarship to help pay for college

DENVER, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an effort to help students prepare for their future,  CollegeDrive Test Prep & tutoring is pleased to offer the 2021-2022 CollegeDrive scholarship Competition.

CollegeDrive will award a scholarship of $1,500 to a student who can use it in any way to enhance their education. The deadline to submit scholarship applications is March 2, 2022, and the winner will be notified by April 13th.

Ben Baron, CollegeDrive’s CEO, explains the company’s rationale for the annual scholarship program: “As an education company committed to preparing students for their future, CollegeDrive celebrates educational opportunities and recognizes the importance of education in helping individuals reach their greatest potential. The Scholarship Program is a way we can encourage students to think about their future goals as they take their next steps in life.”

To compete for the scholarship, students must complete the application and submit a qualifying entry of either an essay (250-500 words) or video (4 minutes or less). Videos must be made on one of the following platforms: YouTube, Vimeo, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or TikTok, along with #CollegeDriveScholarship. Students are asked to respond to the following prompt: “Tell us about a time when your beliefs were challenged. How did this experience change you?”

For more information and complete competition rules, visit: CollegeDrive.com/scholarship

About CollegeDrive – CollegeDrive offers a variety of services designed to help students achieve educational success and build confidence to achieve their goals. Whether a student needs preparation for the SAT or ACT, help with academic challenges, or college consulting services, CollegeDrive is here to help. Since its inception in 2010, CollegeDrive has been trusted by more than 10,000 families and has grown into a local educational leader.

SAT/ACT Test Prep classes and tutoring are available at CollegeDrive’s 12 area centers, live online, and at local schools through our many partnerships. For more information, visit CollegeDrive.com

CONTACT: Media Contact: Katherine Leadbetter - 720-496-2243 - katherinel@baroned.com

