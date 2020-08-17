Colleges in Three States Select BIO-key’s PortalGuard and the Campus.app Digital Portal Solution to Secure and Streamline Student Access to Critical Campus Resources

WALL, N.J., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that Reading Area Community College, Reading, PA; University of Mount Olive, Mount Olive, NC; and East Georgia State College, Swainsboro, GA have chosen to integrate BIO-key’s PortalGuard identity and access management solution along with the Campus.app digital education portal to provide their students with secure and user-friendly single-sign-on (SSO), password enablement and reset capabilities paired with an enhanced digital campus portal solution. BIO-key and Campus have partnered to deliver flexible security and user-access solutions to higher education institutions, whether they employ on-campus, remote or hybrid learning models. The combined solution is particularly attractive to institutions seeking to provide secure student access despite the unique location challenges posed by the pandemic.

Reading Area Community College’s objective was to identify a self-service password enrollment and secure reset process for students. Additionally, the school wanted to deploy a SSO solution for students to access the modern, front-end portal solution delivered by Campus.app. East Georgia State College also sought an SSO solution to secure access to key institutional software and content, organized in the Campus.app portal. The University of Mount Olive chose the combined solution for its enhanced security, communication capabilities and its parity of access across all devices. The combined PortalGuard / Campus.app solution is designed to be easily administered by an IT team, while providing users with friction-free access and the ability to manage frequently visited educational apps and content.

“One of our biggest concerns was migrating from the existing portal with integrated single sign-on to two separate solutions in a six-week period. The team at PortalGuard was able to address all of our concerns prior to launch. Portal Guard worked with our team and new portal provider to ensure a successful launch. Users are extremely pleased with the new look portal and our password reset call volume has gone down,” said Anderson Forrest, BS MCP MCSA CCNP, Director of Information Technology – CIO, Reading Area Community College.

Each school will be using the combined solution as a secure, one-stop portal platform to deliver community access in a safe and secure manner. Together Campus.app and PortalGuard offer simplicity and ease of use for accessing and managing popular higher-ed technologies, data and content. Moving forward students will use the combined solution in all aspects of their daily lives, including accessing learning management systems, account balances, grades, and financial aid status, regardless of whether on campus or remote – enabling an integrated digital campus experience.

“Our partnership with Campus, a new member of the BIO-key Channel Alliance Program (CAP), has captured strong interest because improving the student experience is such a critical success factor for schools today,” said March Cochran, President of PortalGuard. “Schools are telling us that they need to provide students a modern user experience for educational apps while also ensuring that online access is secure and convenient. We are pleased that our integrated offering with Campus.app delivers both the rich user experience and fast time to value that is required to meet the new demands placed on the higher-ed community.”

“Since announcing our partnership in April, we’ve now successfully engaged with and onboarded several new institutions as joint customers,” said Chase Williams, Campus CEO. “We’re hearing over and over from the market that our two companies’ shared commitment to partner success and getting schools setup and running in a condensed timeframe has really helped our customers weather the pandemic storm. We’re thrilled to help schools regardless of whether students are on campus or remote.”

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

About Campus ( www.campus.app )

Campus is the leading web portal and mobile app software and support services provider for Higher Education. With a team of former university executives and technologists, Campus is rapidly replacing outdated portals with a modern, cloud-hosted platform that reduces costs, saves time and connects college constituents with a personalized one-stop-shop so they can thrive and succeed. Campus has offices in Denver (headquarters), New York and Melbourne, and is the flagship product of Ucroo Incorporated.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). The words “estimate,” “project,” “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to execute and deliver on contracts in Africa; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa and other foreign markets; our ability to integrate the operations and personnel of PistolStar into our business; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our company in particular have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted.

