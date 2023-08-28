STOUGHTON, Mass., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions, today announced that 10 poster presentations highlighting data regarding its diversified pain portfolio will be presented at PAINWeek Conference 2023, being held in Las Vegas, NV from September 5–8, 2023.

“Collegium is dedicated to responsible pain management and leading with science. We are pleased to present 10 posters with new real-world data at PAINWeek 2023 that underscore the clinical and population health impact of our portfolio and provide significant insights for healthcare decision makers who treat people experiencing pain,” said Thomas Smith, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Collegium. “We welcome opportunities to share clinical and real-world data with the medical community as part of our commitment to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions.”

The following poster presentations will also be available on the PAINWeek Conference 2023 website on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. PT and on Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PT.

Poster Presentations:

Poster Title: Healthcare Cost and Resource Use in Chronic Low Back Pain Patients Treated with Belbuca® and Buprenorphine Transdermal Patches: A Retrospective US Commercial Claims Analysis Authors: Vladimir Zah, Filip Stanicic, Todd Kunkel, Djurdja Vukicevic, Dimitrije Grbic Poster Title: Treatment Characteristics of Chronic Low Back Pain Patients Treated with Belbuca® and Buprenorphine Transdermal Patches: A Retrospective US Commercial Claims Analysis Authors: Vladimir Zah, Filip Stanicic, Todd Kunkel, Djurdja Vukicevic, Dimitrije Grbic Poster Title: Safety and Tolerability of Buprenorphine and Oral Schedule II Opioid Treatment in Chronic Low Back Pain Patients: A Retrospective US Commercial Claims Analysis Authors: Vladimir Zah, Filip Stanicic, Todd Kunkel, Djurdja Vukicevic, Dimitrije Grbic Poster Title: Healthcare Costs Associated with Rates of Prescription Opioid Misuse/Abuse Authors: Jody L. Green, Taryn Dailey-Govoni, Suzanne K. Vosburg Poster Title: Sustained Risk Reduction of Severe Clinical Outcomes Following Misuse/Abuse of XTAMPZA® ER as Compared to Other Prescription Opioids Authors: Jody L. Green, Taryn Dailey-Govoni, Suzanne K. Vosburg Poster Title: Differences in the Severity of Medical Outcomes of Exposures Reported to Poison Centers Involving XTAMPZA® ER and Other Opioid Analgesics Authors: Brooke Kritikos, Stevan Severtson, Joshua C. Black, Heather Olsen, Janetta Iwanicki, Richard C. Dart Poster Title: Real-world Impact of Abuse-Deterrent Formulation of XTAMPZA® ER in the Context of Behaviors Around Tampering with XTAMPZA® ER and Other Opioid Products Authors: Evelyn Fox, Jennifer S. Jewell, Joshua C. Black, Matthew S. Ellis, Heather Olsen, Hannah L. Burkett, Janetta Iwanicki, Richard C. Dart Poster Title: Use of Causal Framework to Evaluate Effect of Abuse Deterrent Properties of XTAMPZA® ER on Opioid Tampering in a Post-Market Setting Authors: Karilynn M. Rockhill, Hannah L. Burkett, Richard C. Dart, Joshua C. Black Poster Title: Changes in Oxycodone Misuse and Abuse Trends Across COVID-19: A Look Back Authors: Jennifer S. Jewell, Karilynn M. Rockhill, Joshua C. Black, Hannah L. Burkett, Matthew S. Ellis, Sabrina Kaplan, Richard C. Dart Poster Title: Association Between Per Capita Prescribing and Abuse of Tapentadol and Other Opioids Among Individuals Entering Treatment For Opioid Use Disorders Authors: Megan Healy, Stevan Severtson, Annika Czizik, Matthew S. Ellis, Joshua C. Black, Heather Olsen, Janetta Iwanicki, Richard C. Dart

For more information on PAINWeek Conference 2023, visit: https://www.painweek.org/.

Xtampza® ER (oxycodone) extended-release capsules, CII, Nucynta® ER (tapentadol) extended-release tablets, CII, and Nucynta® (tapentadol) tablets, CII, can be abused or misused, and carry a risk of addiction. These products are intended for use only in appropriate pain patients and only when other treatment alternatives are inadequate. Use of Xtampza® ER, Nucynta® ER and Nucynta® can result in serious, life-threatening or fatal respiratory depression, even when used exactly as prescribed. See Important Safety Information, including Boxed Warning on addiction, abuse, and misuse and other serious risks regarding each of these three products at the end of this press release.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a diversified, specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

