Collegium Pharmaceutical Named one of Boston Business Journal’s 2020 Best Places to Work

STOUGHTON, Mass., June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management, today announced that it has been named one of Boston Business Journal’s 2020 Best Places to Work.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Boston Business Journal, and importantly, by our employees, as one of Boston’s best places to work,” said Joe Ciaffoni, President and Chief Executive Officer of Collegium. “At Collegium, we are fortunate to have a remarkably talented team of people who are committed to upholding our core values and dedicated to our mission of becoming the leader in responsible pain management.”

The Boston Business Journal’s Best Places to Work program recognizes companies that have built extraordinary work environments for their people. This year, Boston Business Journal recognized companies ranging in size and industry. The rankings are determined by employees’ responses to survey questions which focus on work environment, work-life balance, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, management, compensation and benefits.

For more information on career opportunities at Collegium, and to learn more about our mission and core values, please visit the careers portion of our company website at www.collegiumpharma.com/careers/.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Contact:

Alex Dasalla

[email protected]