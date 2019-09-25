Collegium to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

STOUGHTON, Mass., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conference in October:
- The 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, October 3rd in New York City. Management will present at 4:10 p.m. ET and will also participate in investor meetings.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.
Contact:
Alex Dasalla
[email protected]iumpharma.com
