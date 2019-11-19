Collibra inducted into JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation

Data Intelligence leader recognized for creating business value for JPMorgan Chase

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, today announced it has been inducted into the JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation. Each year, the JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation award recognizes select emerging tech vendors for their innovation, business value and disruptive nature.

“It is an honor to receive this recognition from JPMorgan Chase,” said Felix Van de Maele, cofounder and CEO for Collibra. “We believe that when all Data Citizens have access to the data they need, organizations are empowered to unlock the value in their data and achieve Data Intelligence. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with JPMorgan Chase on their Data Intelligence journey.”

The award was presented to Collibra at the 11th Annual J.P. Morgan Technology Innovation Symposium, held in Menlo Park, California. Collibra received the award for driving innovative data strategy and generating business value at JPMorgan Chase.

“Collibra has helped us better manage metadata and end-to-end data governance at the firm. We have been able to deliver more value with quality data through automation for more than 10,000 users,” says Head of Enterprise Data Technology at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Anu Jain. “My team and I look forward to continuing to partner with Collibra to drive further standardization and enhanced data governance.”

About Collibra

Collibra is the Data Intelligence company. We accelerate trusted business outcomes by connecting the right data, insights and algorithms to all Data Citizens. Our cloud-based platform connects IT and the business to build a data-driven culture for the digital enterprise. Global organizations choose Collibra to unlock the value of their data and turn it into a strategic, competitive asset. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the US, Belgium, Australia, France, UK, Czech Republic and Poland. For more information, visit collibra.com.

