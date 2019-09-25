Collibra introduces enhanced machine learning capabilities in new release

Platform-wide upgrade harnesses automation to accelerate Data Intelligence

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced the release of a platform-wide upgrade to improve access to critical data and expedite time to insight. The new release features machine learning enhancements to Collibra Catalog and marks the availability of Collibra Privacy & Risk , a sustainable approach to compliance with modules for CCPA and GDPR.

With the new release, Collibra Catalog now includes additional capabilities that automate the process for Data Citizens to organize, discover and understand data across the enterprise. One of these capabilities is a new machine learning-powered data classification feature that streamlines the data ingestion workflow through automation so that new data is ingested, tagged and made available for analysis faster. Additional enhancements to Collibra Catalog include expanded connectivity, deeper integration support for BI tools and enhanced APIs.

“Organizations are increasingly challenged with extracting value from an ever-growing and ever-changing volume of data,” said Jim Cushman, Chief Product Officer for Collibra. “With this new release, we are expanding our automation and machine learning capabilities to make it even easier for our customers to build a strong data culture, drive digital transformation and achieve Data Intelligence.”

The release also provides for the availability of Collibra Privacy & Risk with support for CCPA. Collibra Privacy & Risk uses a platform-based approach to privacy compliance that allows organizations to proactively manage data privacy policies, create and maintain a data process activity register, perform data protection impact assessments and evidence compliance to regulators and other stakeholders.

The Collibra Platform unites people and processes to find, trust, build and collaborate through access to the right data. Additional core platform upgrades in the release make it easier for users to interact within the platform and include new search functionalities, increased access to reports, UX enhancements and expanded developer support.

“Collibra empowers our team to streamline data classification and build more efficient processes. We look forward to continuing to work with Collibra on our digital transformation journey,” said Ronald Layne, Director, Data Management for George Washington University.

“Data is at the core of the digital economy, and organizations need a data strategy that harnesses collaboration, automation and machine learning. Data intelligence can help organizations gain an understanding of where their data is, what the data means, who is using the data and how the data is being used,” said Stewart Bond, Research Director, Data Integration and Intelligence Software for IDC.

This latest release of Collibra is available now. Learn more .

