Collibra Launches Data Lineage, an Automated Data Lifecycle Mapping Capability

Collibra Lineage allows companies to map out the flow of data as it moves from source to destination to improve time to business insight

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, Belgium, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced the debut of Collibra Lineage, which enables organizations to better understand where data comes from and how it flows and transforms as it moves across the enterprise. The launch also marks the integration of SQLdep, the automated technical lineage provider that Collibra acquired in July 2019.

By automatically mapping relationships between data points, Collibra Lineage shows how data sets are built, aggregated, sourced and used and provides complete, end-to-end lineage visualization. Collibra Lineage enables large enterprises to understand the full context of their data and ensure that the most trustworthy data available is used to inform business decisions.

“Data discovery and mapping relationships between data sets is a crucial step in the Data Intelligence journey,” said Jim Cushman, Chief Product Officer for Collibra. “With Collibra Lineage, data citizens have the confidence and trust that their data is accurate, empowering them to better collaborate and innovate with their data.”

Collibra Lineage provides native lineage for both the business and technical user with an integrated, enterprise-wide platform. Now, data citizens can see the business glossary, business processes and end-to-end technical lineage all in one unified view, making it easy for them to take action on what matters.

“With SQLdep, manual lineage mapping that previously took our team a considerable time to understand and document could be done in minutes. The capabilities enabled giant leaps forward in the governance and transparency of how critical data is managed at Zions,” said Robert Gerber, SVP and Data Governance Manager for Zions Bancorporation. “Now with Collibra Lineage, we’re looking forward to the additional positive impact that the integration of SQLdep into Collibra will bring in ensuring the quality of our data.”

With Collibra Lineage, organizations save time and resources by automatically extracting technical lineage from various source systems to create an interactive data lineage map. New capabilities also include business-friendly visualization, indirect lineage, lineage comparison, intelligent faceting and filtering, in-line context of transformation code, easily exportable lineage diagrams and more.

About Collibra

Collibra is the Data Intelligence company. We accelerate trusted business outcomes by connecting the right data, insights and algorithms to all Data Citizens. Our cloud-based platform connects IT and the business to build a data-driven culture for the digital enterprise. Global organizations choose Collibra to unlock the value of their data and turn it into a strategic, competitive asset. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the US, Belgium, Australia, France, UK, Czech Republic and Poland. For more information, visit collibra.com .