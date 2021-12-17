Collin Provost Signs With Claybourne Co.

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Southern California-Based Cannabis Company Makes Its Move Into Skateboarding

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Claybourne Co. is proud to announce the signing of skateboarding’s own “Provider” Collin Provost. 

Born in Huntington Beach, Ca., Collin Provost has become one of skateboarding’s most exciting guys to watch and is now linked up with one of California’s most exciting cannabis brands, Claybourne Co. Not one to shy away from the conversation around the importance cannabis plays in his skating and recovery, Claybourne recognized Provost as a perfect fit for his advocacy for the plant and fast & aggressive style on the board. 

Claybourne Co. CEO Nick Ortega was instrumental in the direction of the brand’s addition of an athlete program, starting with bringing on Collin Provost. “Collin is as real as it comes in the skateboard industry. He beats to his own drum and doesn’t care what other people think about his style or his trick selection, which is very much the Claybourne way. We at Claybourne aren’t trying to prove anything to anyone, and Collin exudes that in his skating. This type of mentality is what makes him perfect for Claybourne and perfect for a California cannabis industry that is filled with too many brands trying to ride the hype train.” 

Collin Provost will be featured in the upcoming full-length film GangGreen, produced by Creature Skateboards.  

About Claybourne Co: Born and raised in Southern California, Claybourne Co. features the most diverse portfolio of flower products in the state, from grams to ounces of big buds and small nugs, to flower + kief packs, and infused pre-rolls. Claybourne has become an industry leader in producing premium flower products through innovation and in-house breeding and genetics. Roll with Claybourne and visit claybourneco.com

Contact: Joey daRoza

Phone: 805-234-0947

Email: joey.daroza@claybourneco.com

Website: www.claybourneco.com

Collin Provost High on Claybourne Co.

Collin prepares for his session.

