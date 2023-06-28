As part of the expansion, Cologix announced a new Point of Presence at its MTL7 data center location in Montréal, Quebec

Montreal Skyline The Montreal Internet Exchange (QIX) expands to establish an additional Point of Presence (PoP) in the Cologix MTL7 digital edge data center.

DENVER, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cologix, North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced an expansion with the Montreal Internet Exchange (QIX) to establish an additional Point of Presence (PoP) in the Cologix MTL7 digital edge data center. This expanded partnership enables valuable interconnection access for businesses in the Montréal region.

QIX has maintained a presence in Cologix facilities for over a decade, serving as a hub for internet peering at Cologix’s MTL1 and MTL3 digital edge data centers. This new expansion continues the trend of significant growth in additional Cologix facilities; providing further value to both Cologix and QIX customers by expanding the sites in which QIX is available. Internet exchanges like QIX play a pivotal role in the value of the Cologix ecosystem by enabling scalable peering and broad access to a diverse collection of networks.

“This growing partnership between QIX and Cologix is driven by a shared mission to streamline the sharing of internet traffic to empower digital ecosystems at the edge,” said Cologix’s Head of Product Peg Hallberg. “Our MTL7 facility now provides customers an environment to natively connect and exchange traffic with peering members. Businesses can directly connect to the QIX exchange in MTL7, enabling customers to expand their reach and improve network performance while fostering a dynamic digital ecosystem.”

The MTL7 digital edge data center is 26,000 square feet, located in downtown Montréal and connected to the MTL3 carrier hotel facility and 10 additional Cologix Montréal data centers across the city via Metro Connect. All of Cologix’s Montréal data centers are ISO 27001 certified by Schellman and HIPAA, SOC1, SOC2 and PCI compliant.

“Our new PoP at MTL7 makes peering easier than ever before by enabling networks within the data center to seamlessly connect to QIX,” said Stephano Bertini, Vice President, Business Development and General Manager at QIX. “By eliminating an extra layer of connectivity, QIX ensures enhanced accessibility and facilitates more efficient and cost-effective peering options for businesses colocated at MTL7.”

To learn more about QIX and how they are helping deploy scalable and flexible connectivity, visit https://www.qix.ca/ .

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides carrier- and cloud-neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services in 11 markets across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate its customers’ businesses at the digital edge. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montréal, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Toronto or Vancouver visit Cologix or email . Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter .

