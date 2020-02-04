Colombia is the first country in Latin America able to do its own diagnostic tests for the fast-spreading coronavirus, a flu-like virus which has killed more than 400 people in China and spread to other countries, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Colombia first Latin American country to run coronavirus tests – government - February 4, 2020
- Iowa Democrats to release first results after presidential caucus chaos - February 4, 2020
- Wall Street surges as China financial measures soothe virus worries - February 4, 2020