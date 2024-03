The second-in-command of a violent Colombian gang was arrested in Texas this week.

Aderbis Pirela, 29 — one of the highest-ranking leaders of the Los Satanás gang — was arrested in New Braunfels, Texas, on Tuesday.

Pirela is wanted in Bogota, Colombia, for ties to at least four murders, extortion and drug trafficking, according to local outlet NEWS4SA.

