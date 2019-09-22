Colombian President Ivan Duque called on Saturday for coordinated international sanctions targeting Venezuela to help stop President Nicolas Maduro’s support for Colombian rebels and drug traffickers from destabilizing Latin America.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong braces for airport protest after night of violent clashes - September 21, 2019
- Colombia’s Duque seeks international sanctions on Venezuela to protect region - September 21, 2019
- Stealth bomber for Area 51 crowd? U.S. military unit apologizes for tweet - September 21, 2019