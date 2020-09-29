Colorado Association Services Hires Ashley Mayer as Manager of Business Development

Denver, CO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Colorado Association Services, an Associa® company, recently announced Ashley Mayer as the new manager of business development.

Ms. Mayer joins Colorado Association Services with experience serving community associations and meeting the needs of their boards. She serves as a board member of the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI) and is the president of her homeowners’ board. While acting as president of her homeowners’ board, Ms. Mayer designed a program called Unity in the Community, uniting boards with their residents through education, communication, and a strong knowledge of their governing document. In addition to her HOA experience, Ms. Mayer has spent more than 30 years providing customer service training programs to large companies, where she has provided leaders with the skills and knowledge to build and maintain positive relationships.

“Ashley has in-depth experience working with homeowners’ association boards and understands their duties and responsibilities. That knowledge, coupled with her experience in customer service, gives her the excellent ability to meet our clients’ needs,” stated Matthew Williams, PCAM®, Colorado Association Services president. “With her addition to the team, Colorado Association Services will continue to expand our community reach and client retention efforts by delivering unsurpassed management services.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

