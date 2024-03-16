Colorado is poised to become the first state in the country with segregated holding cells for transgender women in prison, if a judge signs off on it.
After a class action lawsuit was filed by several transgender inmates in 2019 against the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) alleging discrimination, harassment and assault, a judge is scheduled to rule on a consent decree that would bring further changes – including surgical sex changes and hormone treatment – to the state’
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Fani Willis’ ‘sordid scandal’ could make finding a jury in the Trump case ‘much harder’: experts - March 16, 2024
- AOC district neighborhood labeled ‘Third World’ as migrants clog streets and prostitutes overrun every block - March 16, 2024
- Ken Buck denies he’s leaving Congress early to hurt Lauren Boebert’s re-election chances: ‘It’s ridiculous’ - March 16, 2024