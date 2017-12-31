Colorado deputy sheriff killed during domestic disturbance call

(Reuters) – A gunman opened fire on sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a domestic disturbance near Denver on Sunday, killing one of the officers, before the suspect was shot and apparently killed, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.
