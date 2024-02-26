The Colorado state legislature advanced a bill on Friday aimed at mandating K-12 schools statewide to implement policies requiring educators to address transgender students by their preferred name in all school settings – including in records and documents – independent of parental approval or a formal legal name change.
The bill will need one more round of voting before advancing to the Senate floor.
House Bill 1039 — a bill largely backed by the progressive group Colorado You
