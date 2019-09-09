Colorado “I Have a Dream” Foundation Announces Kimberlee Sia as New President and CEO

KIPP Colorado Schools CEO named to lead the 30+-year-old organization that focuses on providingsocial, emotional, and academic support to young people from under-resourced communities

Kimberlee Sia

DENVER, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Colorado “I Have a Dream” Foundation (CIHAD) announced today the selection of Kimberlee Sia as the new President and CEO, effective October 21, 2019. Sia has spent the last six years as CEO of KIPP Colorado Schools, where she helped to double the number of schools and tripled the number of students served, 96 percent of whom are students of color. Sia’s career arch serves as a great foundation for leading CIHAD into the future, as the nonprofit continues to expand its services in providing individualized social, emotional, and academic support for its young constituents and their families.

“Kimberlee embodies the mission and vision of CIHAD and believes that partnerships with students, families and the community are the building blocks in meeting the needs of children to ensure their long-term success,” said Doug Andrews, CIHAD Board Chair. “We were fortunate to have a slate of outstanding candidates for this position, and the selection of Kimberlee is a testament to the positive reputation of the foundation and the hard work our young Dreamers put in daily.”

Sia has spent her career focused on the advancement of academics as both an educator and administrator. She began her career in Newark, NJ with Teach for America shortly after graduating from Northwestern University. Sia later moved to Goleta, CA where she worked as an elementary school teacher and was recognized as Educator of the Year during her time in the classroom. She later moved into administration and subsequently, completed her master’s degree in education at the University of California – Santa Barbara. Always up for a challenge, Sia moved on to Chicago where she opened a new school for Lighthouse Academies in Gary, Indiana.

“It is truly an honor to have the opportunity to continue this important work in my new role with CIHAD and in partnership with a dedicated staff and community partners,” said Sia. “I became an educator because I benefited from a support system in my youth that helped me fulfill my aspirations. Since my first day in the classroom, I have worked to build relationships with students and families to better understand how to support talent, build skills and provide additional resources as needed to pave the way for young people to fulfill their dreams.”

###

About Colorado “I Have a Dream” Foundation®

For more than 30 years, Colorado “I Have A Dream” Foundation (CIHAD) has been encouraging youth to follow their passions and, more importantly, to believe in their dreams. CIHAD, which has impacted the lives of more than 1,000 Denver metro youth, provides individualized social, emotional, and academic support to young people from under-resourced communities from kindergarten through college – to bridge the educational gap and ensure a level playing field. CIHAD believes that when given equal access to the resources they need to succeed; all children can ignite their innate potential and achieve their dreams. The support extends beyond the children to the parents, so what happens at school can continue at home. Recognized for innovative practices, the nonprofit also serves as a national model for the adoption of Colorado’s first “Dreamer” school STRIVE Prep – Ruby Hill.



Attachment

Sia Headshot

CONTACT: Gerri Gomez Howard Colorado I Have A Dream Foundation 303-748-3933 [email protected]