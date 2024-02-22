On the heels of two egregious cases of funeral home owners mishandling bodies and cremated remains, Colorado lawmakers aimed Wednesday at trying to shore up the state’s lax regulations that failed to prevent the horrific incidents.
A bipartisan House committee unanimously voted in a hearing to introduce a bill that would bring Colorado’s regulations more in line with nearly all other states by requiring routine inspections of funeral homes, including after a home’s registration has exp
