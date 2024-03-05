Colorado Republicans have threatened the state’s top election official with a recall effort after the Supreme Court decided 9-0 that Colorado cannot stop former President Trump from appearing on the 2024 ballot.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., led state party officials in a letter addressed to Secretary of State Jena Griswold Monday that accused her of attempting to “disenfranchise millions of Coloradans” and called the effort to bar Trump from the ballot “a stain

