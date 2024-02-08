Residents of a Colorado city have expressed outrage over the idea that they could become a sanctuary for migrants crossing the southern border, although city officials have denied such an effort.

Hundreds of residents in the city of Lakewood attended an emergency community meeting hosted by the group Lakewood Concerned Citizens on Tuesday, when they voiced their complaints over city officials allegedly wanting to help the state’s capital Denver, a self-declared sanctuary city, by poten

[Read Full story at source]