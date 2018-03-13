Breaking News
Colorado Resources Receives Advance Notice Nomination

WEST KELOWNA, B.C., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — COLORADO RESOURCES LTD. (TSX-V:CXO) (“Colorado” or the “Company”) announces that pursuant to the Company’s Advance Notice Policy, it has received a notice of nomination from Adam Travis, former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, who was terminated by the Company effective February 26, 2018.

Adam Travis intends to put forward five individuals including himself for election as directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of shareholders on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

The Company will mail a Management Information Circular for the upcoming Annual General Meeting to shareholders in the coming weeks which will outline the Company’s voting recommendations, including the director nominees for election to the Board.

About Colorado
Colorado Resources Ltd. is currently engaged in the business of mineral exploration for the purpose of acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in the “Golden Triangle” British Columbia and holds approximately 1,200sq km of mineral claims in this prolific metalliferous region.  The Company’s main exploration projects within British Columbia include KSP and North ROK. Additionally, the Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Greensprings project located in eastern Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
COLORADO RESOURCES LTD.

“Lawrence Nagy”

Lawrence Nagy
Chairman of the Board

For more information, please contact:
Lawrence Nagy
Colorado Resources Ltd.
T: (250) 768-1511
F: (250) 768-0849
TF (855) 768-1511
W: www.coloradoresources.com
NR 18-04

Or

Media:
Kingsdale Advisors
Ian Robertson, 416-867-2333
Executive Vice President, Communication Strategy
[email protected]
Cell: 647-621-2646

or

Shareholders:
Kingsdale Advisors
Toll free: 1-800-775-3159
[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release, constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including: that the Company’s financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, that the Company obtains required regulatory approvals, that the Company continues to maintain a good relationship with the local project communities. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, which could result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company’s financial condition and development plans change, delays in regulatory approval, risks associated with the interpretation of data, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that results will not be consistent with the Company’s expectations, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to the Company as set forth in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis reports filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information or statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

