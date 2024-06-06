After a Slow Start Ski Areas Tally Colorado’s Second-Highest Skier Visit Total

Denver, CO, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA) announced at its 61st Annual Meeting today that Colorado saw a projected 14 million skier visits across the state for the 2023-24 season. The projected total is a decrease of approximately 5% from last season’s record-breaking total, and represents the second highest skier visit total on record for the state. CSCUSA, an industry trade association of 21 member resorts throughout Colorado, uses publicly available information to project statewide skier visits each year.

“This season was a rollercoaster ride, starting off on the warm and dry side and ending with a notably snowy extended season that stretched deep into spring,” said Colorado Ski Country USA President and CEO Melanie Mills. “Our hats are off to the resorts who managed everything the season held, while providing an unparalleled guest experience every single day. Ski areas saw strong season pass sales and a robust economy, despite inflation, that buoyed visitation.”

Skier visits are the metric used to track participation in skiing and snowboarding. A skier visit represents one person participating in the sport of skiing and snowboarding for any part of one day at a mountain resort. Today’s numbers are preliminary and subject to final adjustment.

The 2023-24 season was also notable for significant resort investments in the workforce and guest experiences. Two new employee and community childcare facilities anchored the season: Copper Mountain’s opened in early spring and Steamboat Ski Resort operated its facility for the first full season. Winter Park opened a new, 330+ bed employee housing facility within walking distance to the base.

Aspen Mountain debuted its biggest expansion in 40 years: 150 acres of new chutes, glades, and trails called Hero’s. Steamboat Ski Resort wrapped the final phase of its three-year Full Steam Ahead expansion with the opening of 650+ acres of advanced and expert terrain called Mahogany Ridge. Colorado ski areas also continued their work in climate action, with both sustainability projects on the ground in Colorado and climate advocacy in Washington, D.C.

“Each resort has its own distinct personality, but elements they all share are commitments to their communities and dedication to welcoming new skiers to join this sport we love,” said Mills. “Ski resorts throughout the state are working hard to include more skiers from diverse backgrounds, more young families, and more folks trying skiing or snowboarding for the first time.”

In recognition of the work it takes to make the slopes ready for visitors every single morning of ski season, CSCUSA celebrates the folks “behind the snow” with the Double Diamond Awards ceremony. Awards celebrating the standout Groomer, Snowmaker, Terrain Park Specialist, Food and Beverage, Guest Services, Patroller, and Instructor of the Year will be announced later today at Coors Field in Denver. A release with photos will be distributed tomorrow.

