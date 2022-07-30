Colorado Solar Leader Lessar Energy Launches A Campaign To Provide Solar Power To Nigeria

Glendale, CO, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lessar Energy, a Denver-based company specializing in residential solar and home energy efficiency upgrades, is launching an ambitious campaign that gives its domestic customers the opportunity to make a free but valuable contribution in helping improve the energy infrastructure in Nigeria.

Specifically, Lessar Energy is promising that for every solar package purchased by a U.S. customer, it will donate a set of solar panels to power a home in Nigeria. Customers won’t have to pay a thing, but they’ll have the knowledge that they assisted in a noble project.

“Providing and giving back to those that don’t have easy access to basic resources we have here in America is really incredible,” said the company’s President Trent Lessar. “Our customers in the States get to enjoy the wonderful benefits of reliable, affordable, and clean energy that solar provides, and we want to pay it forward by helping those who are less fortunate.”

Solar energy is an environmentally friendly and affordable clean energy source that harnesses the natural power of the sun to generate electricity. The solar industry has seen significant growth in the United States and beyond in recent years, and deploying more solar panels can help countries ensure uninterrupted access to electricity.

According to a recent survey, 79 percent of Nigerians get less than 10 hours of consistent power supply throughout the day. Infrastructure problems and other issues are to blame, but expanding solar power in the country could provide an important solution.

“Being able to have a regular supply of electricity means that people are able to work and do daily tasks without the risk of constant power outages,” said Lessar. “Our initiative gives an entirely new meaning and purpose to our work and our efforts to expand the use of solar power.”

Founded in January 2019, Lessar Energy has installed solar panels at more than 200 houses in the Denver metro area and is rapidly expanding to serve Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

It’s an ideal time for anyone interested in residential solar to consider adding renewable energy sources to their home. Inflation is causing electricity bills to soar by over 30 percent in some parts of Colorado, but solar can help homeowners by providing a reliable supply of power that reduces the need for them to get expensive electricity from the grid.

New government tax incentives provide an average credit of $9,880 for installing rooftop solar, another top financial reason for installing solar panels. “These programs are designed to be seamless and cost no money out of pocket to homeowners that qualify,” says Lessar.

In addition to solar installation, the company offers home energy efficiency upgrades, such as attic insulation and solar-powered attic fans, among other services. The company works closely with each client to identify their energy needs and their ideal budget. After which, they develop an energy-efficient plan that will help them save money on their power bills.

“Our systems and processes are set up to install projects very quickly, as well. Our culture is to provide a world-class customer service experience. We analyze every potential project with homeowners to help them save money,” says Lessar. “We are honest and proud of it – if we cannot find a way to save you money, we will tell you and not work with you.”

