Aurora, Colo., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Colorado State University Global (CSU Global), the CSU System’s fully online university with a mission of advancing learner professional success, and Cox Communications are excited to announce their new collaborative initiative aimed at elevating education, enhancing workforce upskilling, and fostering community engagement in Cox’s West region. The venture brings together CSU Global’s academic prowess and Cox’s broad influence, creating fresh opportunities for employees, the business community, and the media industry.

Programs at CSU Global will be available to nearly 6,000 Cox employees in the West, including San Diego, Palos Verdes, Orange County, Santa Barbara, Sun Valley, Idaho, Phoenix, Tucson, and Las Vegas.

“Cox has a proud history of investing in our employees through an array of employee education benefits and opportunities,” said Sam Attisha, Senior Vice President and West Regional Manager, Cox Communications. “We believe there is no better way to enhance the employee experience than through education opportunities, training, and development.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Cox, an impactful employer in the West and across the country,” said Dr. Becky Takeda-Tinker, President of CSU Global. “With CSU Global learners already in their regional states, as well as throughout the U.S. and world, the Cox relationship will enable us to make a significant impact on the ongoing skill-readiness and career advancement opportunities of their employees, representing our shared commitment in creating a stronger workforce and a more dynamic business community, while meeting industry needs.”

With its fully online, asynchronous course and program structure, CSU Global has a highly ranked and long-standing commitment to providing accessible, flexible programs and 24/7 online support and resources for students, allowing learners to complete coursework around their busy schedules and acquire job-ready skills. In addition, the university was recently ranked No. 1 in Colorado for Best Online Bachelor’s Programs in 2024 by U.S. News & World Report.

“Cox has enjoyed a wonderful partnership with CSU Global,” said Rich Barone, Vice President of Cox Media Arizona. “This new opportunity for Cox employees is a natural expansion of the collaboration between our two organizations. We are excited to offer this unique benefit to our people to grow their skills, which in turn will strengthen our communities and business.”

Cox employees will have access to CSU Global’s full suite of undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate offerings, including but not limited to business administration, information technology, marketing, project management, human resources, and organizational leadership. The two organizations are excited about the possibilities this partnership brings and look forward to offering these valuable opportunities to employees.

For organizations interested in partnering with CSU Global to provide upskilling opportunities for employees, please contact [email protected].

###

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor’s and master’s degree programs for working adults and nontraditional learners. As the first 100% online, institutionally accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

About Cox

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced managed IT and cloud services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We’re dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

CONTACT: Jenna Tarleton Colorado State University Global [email protected]