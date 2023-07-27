The scholarship will cover 100% of Aik Hom’s tuition and books for four years at the university.

Aurora, Colo., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aik Hom, an Aurora Public Schools (APS) alumnus, has been named the 2023 Golden Eagle Scholar. As the recipient, Hom will receive a four-year scholarship to attend Colorado State University Global (CSU Global), a fully online university, as part of a program created in partnership with APS to provide 100% tuition coverage exclusively to APS seniors.

Pursuing a degree in computer science, Hom will begin classes August 14. Hom graduated from Hinkley High School in May 2023, along with an associate’s degree from the Community College of Aurora.

“Receiving the Golden Eagle Scholarship means a lot to me because it is like an open door, a new chapter that opened up for me,” said Hom. “Before receiving this scholarship, I believed that I may not be able to continue to my four-year degree. I am truly honored to be accepted. A full ride to be able to complete my degree, through remote, asynchronous learning, allows for an even further flexible schedule. I am looking forward to learning at my own pace and to be able to still have an outside life, allowing the ability to explore other ventures whilst still getting my education and making my parents proud.”

The Golden Eagle Scholarship allows APS graduates the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree debt-free and accelerate them toward achieving their career goals. The scholarship is awarded based on academic merit, demonstration of financial need, community engagement and work experience, plus a statement of goals. The Golden Eagle Scholarship includes a minimum $7,500 annual award each year for four years, which, coupled with a generous tuition discount issued by CSU Global to all APS students, will cover costs of tuition and books as Hom completes his degree.

“Now in its fifth year, this scholarship gives students in our community the pathway to earning a bachelor’s degree who may not otherwise have the opportunity,” said CSU Global President Becky Takeda-Tinker. “We are proud to partner with Aurora Public Schools to provide their deserving students with this award, and we are dedicated to working collaboratively with PK-12 school systems across Colorado to strengthen education opportunities towards upwards mobility in our state.”

CSU Global Senior Enrollment Counselor Susan Smith assists the Golden Eagle Scholars with enrollment each year and has been preparing Hom to begin classes this fall.

“It is an honor to work with these students and aid them in their personal and professional journey,” said Smith. “It is our goal to help the next generation of leaders advance in their careers. We are honored to welcome Aik to the CSU Global community and look forward to watching him pursue his aspirations.”

