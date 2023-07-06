Despite rising costs across the nation, the first 100% online, institutionally accredited state university has not raised rates nor charged student fees since 2011 in its commitment to affordability and excellence.

Aurora, Colo., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following the Colorado State University System Board of Governors approval of campus budgets for 2023-2024, Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) maintains its low tuition rates and no student fees for the 12th consecutive year, following through on its commitment to provide affordable, high-quality education that leads to learners’ professional success.

CSU Global, which was the nation’s first 100% online, institutionally accredited state university, has not raised tuition since 2011. While average tuition and fees have increased among four-year public universities over the past decade, CSU Global continues to prioritize providing affordable and premium programs crafted to meet industry workforce needs to deliver a return on investment for students.

“Our mission from day one has been to bring high-quality, accredited, industry-aligned programs with customizable and accessible student support services to learners at an affordable price,” said CSU Global President Becky Takeda-Tinker. “Many of our students do not have what would be considered a traditional educational pathway. They are working full time, caring for family members, serving in the military, and/or they are first-generation college students. I am so proud that we are able to maintain our low rates and tuition guarantee for another academic year to help serve this community.”

Tuition will remain at $350 per undergraduate credit hour and $500 per graduate credit hour, and additional discounts are available for members of the armed forces, alumni, many community college transfer students, and those affiliated with other university partners. In addition, CSU Global does not charge any student fees. There are no out-of-state fees, athletic fees, nor other surprise charges. To further aid their financial planning, students pay as they move through courses on a per-credit basis, not on a pay-by-semester basis. The university will also continue its guaranteed tuition rate lock, meaning that once a student is enrolled, that tuition rate is locked in for as long as they remain active and in good academic standing.

For over a decade, despite receiving no state funding, CSU Global has been able to keep tuition rates steady through a number of innovative solutions focused on providing students with career-relevant programs. What’s more, CSU Global offers a variety of support services and resources at no additional cost to students including information technology support; tutoring in writing, mathematics, and other program-related subjects; and career guidance. In keeping with its commitment to 100% online accessibility, students can use these services any time, seven days a week. To learn more about CSU Global’s programs and support services, such as career exploration to get started in a program, 24/7 live tutoring to succeed, and career coaching sessions and interview practice to start a new professional chapter, please visit CSUGlobal.edu.

###

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor’s and master’s degree programs for working adults and nontraditional learners. As the first 100% online, institutionally accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

CONTACT: Jenna Tarleton Colorado State University Global jenna.tarleton@csuglobal.edu