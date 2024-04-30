College campuses are the new southern border.

The way in which so many university presidents have surrendered to a small subset of Israel-hating protesters is the hottest issue in America.

It signals, without question, the breakdown of order in this country, especially at our elite institutions that once commanded respect and now are paragons of cowardice.

The tide is turning with hundreds of arrests – from NYU to Yale, from USC to the University of Texas – just as much o

[Read Full story at source]