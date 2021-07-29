Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Columbia Financial, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Daria Torres to its Board of Directors

Columbia Financial, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Daria Torres to its Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

FAIR LAWN, N.J., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBK), the parent company of Columbia Bank, is pleased to announce that Mount Laurel, New Jersey resident, Daria Torres has been appointed to the Boards of Directors of Columbia Financial and Columbia Bank effective July 27, 2021. Ms. Torres will also serve on the Audit Committee of the Company and the Bank. Ms. Torres’ appointment brings the Company’s total number of directors to ten, nine of whom are independent non-executive directors.

Ms. Torres is the founder and Managing Partner of Walls Torres Group, LLC, a strategic management consulting firm that works with leading corporations, non-profits and charitable organizations to grow and achieve their business objectives. Ms. Torres has more than 20 years of experience as a strategy consultant and advisor to CEOs, boards and executive teams. Prior to founding Walls Torres Group, Ms. Torres served as a McKinsey & Company engagement manager and Lockheed Martin systems engineer.

Ms. Torres currently serves as an independent member of the board of directors of Human Resolution Technologies, a provider of remote patient monitoring solutions for adaptive, precision care at scale. Ms. Torres earned her Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering from the University of Virginia with a double major in Economics, a Master’s in Systems Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania with a specialization in Telecommunications, and an MBA in Operations and Information Management from The Wharton School where she was a fully-funded I.W. Burnham Fellow and earned Director’s List distinction.

Said Thomas J. Kemly, President and CEO of Columbia Financial and Columbia Bank, “We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Torres to the Boards of Directors of Columbia Financial and Columbia Bank. Her vast knowledge and experience as an executive-level strategist and advisor will be a valuable asset to our leadership and complement the Board’s existing mix of skills and experience.”

Ms. Torres is a vital contributor to her communities. She is the Board Chair of Giving Cycle, a Board Advisor to the Wharton Black MBA Alumni Association, and a former Alumni Trustee of the University of Virginia IDEA Fund. Prior board service also includes SOSAfrik International, Camden Dream Center, and the Holland Scholars Program. She is a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts of the USA, the University of Virginia Alumni Association, Mensa International, National Black MBA Association and the National Society of Black Engineers.

About Columbia Financial, Inc.

Columbia Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Columbia Bank. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ, Columbia Bank offers traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market areas through its 61 full-service branch networks within the State of New Jersey, including online and mobile banking, localized lending centers as well as title, investment and wealth management services. As of June 30, 2021, Columbia had total assets of $9.1 billion, loans of $6.0 billion and deposits of $7.1 billion.

Contact: Tony Rose
1st Senior Vice President/Marketing Director
201-794-5828

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.