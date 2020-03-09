Columbine Label – Safety is a BIG deal!

Breaking News
Colorado-based company to be awarded the SHARP Certification Award

CENTENNIAL, Colo, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Columbine Label Company; the most recent Colorado-based company recognized by The Colorado Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) via attainment of the SHARP Certification Award.

“We are tremendously proud of our team and operations in earning the distinct recognition of the SHARP certification. Safety is an integral part of our ethos,” stated Greg Jackson, President of Columbine Label. “Health and safety leadership is a win for customers, employees and the company. Columbine Label remains committed to continually investing in initiatives to sustain our leadership position in environmental health and workplace safety,” he continued.

The SHARP Certification Award took Columbine Label three years to earn, encompassing the comprehensive certifications of OSHA compliant equipment, processes, procedures and policies. Additional proactive risk mitigation actions embraced by Columbine Label include an incentive program for reporting Near Misses and Hazards and on-going noise reduction initiatives.

“Adopting a culture of safety is helpful to our customers as it allows us to control costs and produce higher quality products. Our employees’ well-being, trust and protection increases, improving our operations and employee loyalty,” observed Rick Moss, Chief Operations Officer at Columbine Label.  He continued, “When it comes to safety, there is no substitute and no cutting corners.”

Columbine Label’s unwavering focus on safety has helped sustain a 99.14% quality index since 2009.  Additional accolades include Pinnacol Assurance Circle of Safety Award, ColoradoBiz top 250 Private Companies and Colorado Manufacturing Awards 2018. 

About Columbine Label Company

Columbine Label Company has a rich history and deep expertise in labels, tags, shrink sleeve and flexible packaging solutions. We serve customers in craft beer, wine and distilleries, as well as food packaging, health and beauty, and industrial applications (to name a few).  At Columbine Label, we pride ourselves on our exemplary color management, unwavering commitment to quality and safety, and consistent record of on-time deliveries.  Columbine Label leverages state-of-the-art technology in digital printing, hot stamping, embossing and offers a diverse portfolio of offerings. 

Columbine Label; We make what you make get noticed purchased! ®

Source: https://columbinelabel.com/news-and-tips/from-our-president-safety-whats-the-big-deal

