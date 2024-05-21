Firelands Toyota of Wooster Firelands Auto Group purchases Firelands Toyota of Wooster located in Wooster, Ohio on April 30, 2024.

Firelands Volkswagen of Wooster Firelands Auto Group purchases Firelands Volkswagen of Wooster located in Wooster, Ohio on April 30, 2024.

Columbus, OH, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tim Lamb, President of the Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales, and acquisitions firm in North America, has brokered the sale of two dealerships in Wooster, Ohio to Patrick O’Brien of Firelands Auto Group. The sale which includes Toyota of Wooster and Volkswagen of Wooster marks the fourth and fifth acquisition Tim Lamb has handled for Patrick O’Brien and the sixth and seventh dealerships that O’Brien adds to the Firelands Auto Group portfolio. The dealerships now known as Firelands Toyota of Wooster and Firelands Volkswagen of Wooster, are located approximately 1.5 hours outside of Sandusky. Included in the sale of the two dealerships, is an off-site body shop that will undergo renovations and be converted to additional service stalls and lifts. The three separate buildings include over 26,000 square feet of facility space on three acres of land. Firelands Toyota of Wooster is located at 1363 W. Old Lincoln Way and Firelands Volkswagen of Wooster is located at 1423 W. Old Lincoln Way in Wooster, Ohio.



Tim Lamb facilitated the original sale of Toyota of Wooster and Volkswagen of Wooster to Dave Hill in 2011. Hill, who still owns a used vehicle dealership in Wadsworth, Ohio, closed the transaction with O’Brien and Firelands on April 30, 2024.

Firelands Auto Group currently owns five additional dealerships and a Collision Center within 35 minutes of Sandusky, Ohio. Tim Lamb also brokered the deal for Firelands Auto Group for the purchase of Firelands Toyota of Sandusky and Firelands Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in 2020, and most recently Firelands Honda of Sandusky in 2023. When Patrick O’Brien purchased his first Firelands Auto Group store in Norwalk, OH in 2017, he hoped to grow a larger footprint of brands with multiple stores throughout Northern Ohio. Now owning seven stores, Firelands Auto Group offers customers a broad selection of new and used vehicles at their Firelands Chevrolet Buick Dealership & Collision Center in Norwalk, Firelands Chevrolet of Vermilion, Firelands Toyota, Firelands Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, and Firelands Honda in Sandusky, and now Firelands Toyota of Wooster and Firelands Volkswagen of Wooster.

“We have worked with Tim Lamb on multiple transactions, and we not only consider him a trusted advisor, but an expert in his field,” stated Patrick O’Brien, Owner, Firelands Auto Group.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Patrick to help him expand the Firelands platform and locate opportunities that fit his growth plans,” stated Tim Lamb, President of the Tim Lamb Group. “Having worked with each of these gentlemen previously allowed me to understand their wishes and in turn make the process that much smoother for both parties.”

Photo Credit: Firelands Auto Group

About Tim Lamb Group

Since 2006, Tim Lamb Group has been the number one choice for dealers looking to sell, or purchase, a new vehicle dealership. Fifteen regional directors handle billions of dollars per year in transactions for multiple dealer operators in every part of the United States and Canada. The Group has leveraged their factory management experience and retail dealership background to become the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America. For more information and dealerships for sale, visit www.timlambgroup.com.

