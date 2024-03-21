BrewDog Franklinton BrewDog Franklinton in Columbus, Ohio is one of more than 50 breweries across Greater Columbus. Photo courtesy of Experience Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Experience Columbus, the destination marketing organization for Columbus, is thrilled to announce that Columbus has been named one of the best beer cities in the country for 2024 according to the prestigious USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Ohio’s capital ranked third in the country following Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Grand Rapids, Michigan.



Columbus was one of 20 cities from across the country nominated for the award by a panel of beer experts. Nominees were recognized for hosting the best beer scenes in the nation—ones with stellar collections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door. After four weeks of public voting, USA Today 10Best recently announced the top 10 winners. Rounding out the top five after Columbus were Fort Collins, Colorado, in fourth and Richmond, Virginia in fifth.



“With an impressive selection of more than 30 craft breweries in Central Ohio and more than 50 breweries across Greater Columbus, we knew our beer scene was top tier, but we’re excited that the word is out even more now thanks to this new accolade,” said Sarah Townes, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer for Experience Columbus. “Columbus has a truly unique beer scene, from craft breweries that were introducing IPAs to the market before the style gained popularity to ones that focus on sour and wild beers to the newest one that uses AI to generate beer recipes.”

Columbus’ breweries are innovative and award-winning. At the 2023 World Beer Cup, three Columbus breweries won four awards. Species X Beer Project, which utilizes artificial intelligence to craft beer recipes, is the city’s newest brewery. At Land-Grant Brewing Company, lauded by Men’s Journal for its one-of-a-kind entertainment options like brewery curling and ice bumper cars, the team continues to push the boundaries. This month they will launch Land-Grant Extension, a new taproom dedicated to innovation where taps will be filled with small-batch unique, experimental beers, wine-beer hybrids, hard cider, ready-to-drink draft cocktails and more.



Beer lovers visiting Columbus can enjoy a variety of brewery tours as well as festivals and special events. Columbus Food Adventures offers a walking tour of the Brewery District, where beer began in Columbus. The Columbus Brew Festival, took place March 9 at the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) downtown and featured more than 50 breweries and 150 beers. The Columbus Beerfest, which took place in January, offers another chance to experience a wide variety of brews alongside delicious food and live music. In September, Schmidt’s Columbus Oktoberfest invites visitors to raise a stein while enjoying Bavarian food, music and dancing.



To learn more about Columbus’ beer scene, visit www.experiencecolumbus.com/restaurants/breweries. To discover all there is to do in Columbus this spring, visit www.experiencecolumbus.com/springbreak.



