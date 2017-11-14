encinitas, california, Nov. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Com-Guard, Inc. Announces A NEW SECURITY PRODUCT for the Telecommunication Market for Omnichannel Communications and Data Analysis

Encinitas, California—November 14, 2017—Com-Guard.com, Inc. (CGUD.pk), the technology company that has been designing and developing security applications for over 15 years has announced a new software product for the capturing, transcribing and analyzing data from mobile phones.

Com Guard, Inc is announcing today that it has reached an Agreement with JBeans, LLC to market and sell a software solution for the telecom industry providing a unique solution for monitoring communications and transcribing them into data that can be later analyzed with a customizable set of analytics. Also, in fitting with the corporate strategy of Com-Guard.com, Inc, it provides the ability to alert surveilling parties to unique words and phrases that are used in conversion. Com-Guard has an interest in selling the Software as a Service to Law Enforcement and Government agencies that need transcription of phone calls and instant alerts to conversations that have certain keywords of interest”, said Dr. Edward W. Savarese, its Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Jon Stern, Co-Founder of JBeans, LLC said, “We are excited to work with ComGuard because Com-Guard, Inc. has been developing software in the security, alerting and data protection markets for over 15 years. Com-Guard has a tremendous amount of experience in software development, applications and sales into many of the markets that share similar interests in improving communications through machine learning and artificial intelligence.”.

As stated previously, “We are looking into the development of secure mobile software for protecting, presenting data and sending secure alerts to interested parties. We look forward to expanding our product line and services into the security and monitoring markets. The company has a software developer’s license from Apple and the software tools for the Android platform”, said Dr. Edward W. Savarese, CEO of Com-Guard, Inc.

Com-Guard, Inc. has been focusing on three different markets segments using its software development expertise.

1. Security Applications – Using its award winning, ComputerSafe®, FileCrypt™ software the Company will continue improve its applications for encrypting files on the Apple, Android and Windows® mobile platforms.

2. Tracker Applications – The Company has launched in the past an application on the Apple App store called “Missed Call Tracker”. Tracking users and data is becoming more important to everyone.

3. Secure Printing – The Company is investigating the issues related to secure mobile printing and intends to pursue designing or licensing products in this market space.

The App and Play Stores are proven models for distributing mobile software applications.

About JBeans, LLC. JBeans, LLC (www.jbeans.io) is a software development company that focuses on improving communications by utilizing data analysis and machine learning on voice, video, SMS, chat, fax and more. JBeans LLC has extensive expertise in the development of Software as a Service Software for the Cloud Based Communications market.

About Com-Guard.com, Inc. (Pink Sheets: CGUD.pk), (www.com-guard.com) ComGuard, Inc. has been accepted as a developer for the fastest growing mobile platforms, Apple iPhone™, iPad™ and Android™. The Company intends to port its award-winning software, ComputerSafe® to create security applications in the mobile and netbook markets. In addition, it has entered the market for tracking items and events through the use of GPS, public databases and transactions.

The Company’s products are Missed Call Tracker™ and DataCrypt ™ currently selling in the Apple App store. The company has been a player in the security software market for over 15 years.

