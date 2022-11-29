Giving Tuesday Giving Together on Giving Tuesday through the CFC

Washington, DC, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area (CFCNCA), the annual charitable giving program for Federal employees and retirees in the Washington metropolitan area and surrounding regions, is inviting the Federal community to tune in to a series of live events and pledge their support their favorite charities on Giving Tuesday. Campaign leaders are aiming to raise millions of dollars in the CFCNCA alone on this year’s Giving Tuesday. In 2021, the federal community pledged over $3.6 million to participating charities during the week of Giving Tuesday.

“Giving Tuesday marks the time of year when we reflect and show gratitude for all have in our lives. It’s also when we all need to remember those less fortunate, and do what we can to give the gift of hope through the Combined Federal Campaign and make a difference,” said Vince Micone, Co-Chairperson of the CFCNCA.

“When we give together on Giving Tuesday, there’s no telling how far our impact will be felt. We will never meet most beneficiaries, but they will feel and know our generosity for years to come,” Micone said.

Throughout Giving Tuesday, Federal and military leadership will appear live on CFCNCA’s YouTube and Facebook pages with messages of support and share missions of charities representing the fifteen highlighted causes in the CFC. Here is when and how to watch:

Video One to broadcast at 9AM ET: Opening remarks and Giving Tuesday introduction by CFCNCA Co-Chairperson Vince Micone. Charity messages representing: Education, Global Health, Housing & Shelter, Disaster & Crisis Response, and Ending Poverty. Closed with a message from Office of Personnel (OPM) Director Ahuja and Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary the Honorable McDonough.

Video Two to broadcast at 12PM ET: Remarks from Alvin Shell, Purple Heart Veteran and Chief, Office of Security. Charity messages representing Arts & Humanities, Animal Welfare, Military & Veterans Services, Children & Family Support, and Food & Nutrition. Closed with a message from Department of Defense Secretary Austin.

Video Three to broadcast at 3PM ET: Final message from Virginia Lum, a Trial Attorney from Department of Justice and LFCC Member. Charity messages focused on supporting Human Rights, Environmental Protection, Mental Wellness, Community Improvement, and Medical Research. Closed with a message from Office of Personnel (OPM) Director Ahuja and Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary the Honorable McDonough.

All videos can be seen live at the above times on YouTube and Facebook. They will be available for continued viewing throughout the day after their initial broadcast.

“There are nearly 5,000 participating charities in this year’s CFC,” said Ann Van Houten, Co-Chair to the CFCNCA. “That amounts to thousands – maybe millions – of ways the Federal community can make a difference and change a life. I urge all Federal employees and retirees to also consider pledging volunteerism to meet the needs of their local communities and charities.”

Federal and military employees and retirees can be the face of change and make a new or update an existing pledge at GiveCFC.org now through Jan. 14, 2023.

About the Combined Federal Campaign

The Combined Federal Campaign (CFC), overseen by the Office of Personnel Management, is one of the world’s largest and most successful annual workplace charity campaigns, with 36 CFC zones throughout the country and overseas raising millions of dollars each year. Since its inception, members of the Federal community have contributed more than $8.65 billion to help those in need locally, across the nation, and throughout the world.

For more information, visit GiveCFC.org.

# # #

Attachment

Giving Tuesday

CONTACT: Natalie Jacobsen Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area 4342288789 natalie.jacobsen@charity.org