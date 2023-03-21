Leading technology partners futureproof checkout for truck stops and convenience stores of any size with a modern, simplified POS solution

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comdata, Inc., a FLEETCOR company and world leader in payment innovation, today announced the upcoming release of a premier c-store point-of-sale (POS) solution for convenience retailers, travel centers, and truck stops across the country.

The state-of-the-art Comdata CStore POS and payment solution, set to launch in late spring, is powered by GK CLOUD4RETAIL ensuring the most innovative and flexible solutions in POS and payment capabilities. Comdata CStore will be available in both self-service kiosks and forecourt POS hardware, while being hardware independent.

As an industry leader for commercial payments for over 50 years, Comdata consistently invests in new ways to improve the customer experience. Most recently, the solutions provider turned to GK to modernize the technology stack and solution suite for its Comdata CStore offering.

“At Comdata, we are extremely excited to move to the next evolution of point-of-sale solutions,” said Matthew Miller, Vice President of Merchant Services, FLEETCOR. “The innovative Comdata CStore will allow us to enter new markets with a premier solution while continuing to provide the excellence that our current customers have come to expect. Future and current customers will have access to the most innovative and flexible solutions for both retail and commercial payments and much more.”

The integration of GK’s advanced cloud and store technology will transform Comdata’s market-leading SmartDESQ into a next-generation retail platform. Comdata will offer solutions that enable convenience retailers to improve the customer experience and drive operational efficiencies.

“Our partnership with Comdata is a game-changer for convenience and truck stop retailers, elevating the customer experience with single platform providing self-service kiosks, POS, Payments and transactions in the forecourt,” said Bill Miller, Vice President of Sales, GK. “Our strategic partnership will drive innovation and tremendous value for retailers of any size and across the convenience and truck stop segments.”

For more information on Comdata’s CStore POS and payment solutions, visit comdatafuelsolutions.com.

About Comdata

Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leader and innovator in commercial payment solutions, driving actionable insights from spending data, building enhanced controls to protect clients’ interests, and positively impacting day-to-day operations for fleet owners and managers and drivers in the trucking industry. Founded in 1969 in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata has proudly supported the life-impacting trucking industry for over 50 years. To learn more, visit www.comdatafuelsolutions.com.

About GK

GK breaks down the barriers to unified commerce with its open CLOUD4RETAIL platform and a broad portfolio based on it, like OmniPOS for point of sale, mobile POS, mobile customer engagement and a full range of store/back-office solutions. The company is a recognized leader in omnichannel retail, offering a single, global software platform for all retail formats and touchpoints. Ten of the Top 50 retailers worldwide rely on GK, and GK is the fastest growing global POS provider in new installations over the last three years. For more information, visit www.gk-software.com.

