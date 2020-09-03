COME, DREAM AGAIN AT AMERICAN DREAM

American Dream will reopen for guests to explore, shop, and play on October 1

East Rutherford, NJ, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following Governor Murphy’s recent announcement, American Dream will begin welcoming guests again with the opening of retail and reopening of its acclaimed indoor entertainment experiences on Thursday, October 1.

Retailers including H&M, Primark, and ZARA will open their American Dream locations for the first time and DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe, Out of This World Blacklight Mini Golf, and The Rink will reopen Thursday, October 1. Big SNOW American Dream opened Tuesday, September 1st and announcements about additional openings and new experiences will be released soon. To ensure the safety of our guests, reduced attendance levels and extensive health and safety protocols will be observed by all attractions and retailers at American Dream.

“We’d like to thank Governor Murphy, his administration, the New Jersey Department of Health, our legislative delegation, County Executive Jim Tedesco and his team, and the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority for their collective efforts throughout this process to get to a safe reopening,” said Don Ghermezian, Co-CEO at American Dream.

“We also want to thank our guests and team members for their patience and loyalty while we were closed,” said Mark Ghermezian, Co-CEO at American Dream. “We know that our community has been waiting to return, but it was important to us that we took the proper time and precautions needed to welcome guests back in the safest possible manner. The last several months have been difficult for everyone, and even though we are still adjusting to the new normal, we are confident that we can provide guests a safer environment to make dreams come true for everyone, everywhere, as well as create much needed job opportunities in New Jersey.”

The health and safety of our community is, and will continue to be, our top priority at American Dream. Over the last several months, we have enlisted experts across health, safety, and government to develop in-depth health and safety plans for the property and each of our attractions and retailers. Our COVID-19 Health & Safety plan follows guidelines from State and Local government agencies, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and was built in partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health, our primary health care partner. Additional details around this partnership will be announced soon.

A few things guests can expect upon their return to American Dream include, but are not limited to:

Face coverings required for entry into American Dream

Reduced capacities throughout American Dream and within each of our open attractions

Increased sanitizing and disinfecting throughout American Dream common areas and attractions

Hand sanitizer stations and hygiene reminders installed throughout American Dream and within our attractions

Physical distancing guidance, including ground markings, plexiglass barriers, touchless programming and more

As each of our attractions will be operating at reduced capacities, we strongly encourage and advise guests to book their experiences in advance of their visit at www.americandream.com – tickets are available for purchase today.

American Dream is the ultimate family destination, and a central part of that experience includes entertainment, retail, and dining partners. We will be sharing updates about additional openings and new experiences soon.

“As we move closer to a time when families and kids of all ages can once again safely visit Nickelodeon Universe at American Dream, we are pleased to be able to offer a fun and immersive experience with the iconic Nick characters they love. Nickelodeon Universe exceeded all expectations in the several months that it was open pre-pandemic, and we look forward to continued success together with our partners at American Dream” – Gerald Raines, Senior Vice President, Global Location Based Experiences, ViacomCBS

“We are thrilled to reopen our 3-story flagship store and world’s first candy department store. There is nowhere else like American Dream and we look forward to once again immersing the property’s guests back into the world of IT’SUGAR.” – Jeff Rubin, CEO & Founder, IT’SUGAR

“American Dream is truly unlike any retail center in the world. Our ZARA flagship store is a testament to our commitment to American Dream. We know our customers are anxiously awaiting ZARA at American Dream, where they will be able to shop our women’s, men’s, and children’s collections, and we are confident that they’ll fully embrace the innovation that is American Dream.” – Moises Costas, Director of Expansion and Real Estate, Inditex Group (ZARA) USA

“American Dream is an economic imperative for the Greater Meadowlands region and the entire New Jersey economy. The opening and success of this world class facility makes the Meadowlands a primary destination which will provide thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of economic impact for communities. American Dream generates huge visitation for the region, filling hotels and in turn drives visitors to other local destinations. American Dream will be the economic engine for the Meadowlands Sports Complex, helping us attract the world’s most notable events. New Jersey needs American Dream to help revive its economy in a post-COVID-19 era.” – Jim Kirkos, President & CEO, Meadowlands Chamber

