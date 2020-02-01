Comeback kid Kenin overpowers Muguruza to claim first major

Sofia Kenin showed grit and combativeness on the way to her maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday, as the 21-year-old American fought her way back from a set down to beat Spain’s Garbine Muguruza in the Australian Open final.
