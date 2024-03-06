FIRST ON FOX: House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is inviting Hunter Biden and his business associates to testify at a public hearing later this month as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Biden.
Comer, R-Ky., invited Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski, Devon Archer and Jason Galanis to testify at a public hearing on March 20 at 10 a.m.
All four individuals have testified behind closed doors as part of the impeachment inquiry, but
